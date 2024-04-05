The European Union has reached an agreement on a groundbreaking plan to assist Armenia exit Russia’s orbit and support its economy in the face of rising regional tensions.

This comes after talks on Friday in Brussels between European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Following the three-way summit, von der Leyen told journalists that the EU would invest €270 million in the South Caucasus country’s businesses and industries over the next four years as part of “a new and ambitious partnership agenda.”

The decision comes as Armenia seeks to cut connections with its old ally, Russia, which controls much of its energy network and infrastructure but has failed to intervene in a deteriorating conflict with neighboring Azerbaijan. Armenia has virtually suspended its membership in the Russian-led CSTO military alliance, welcomed US forces to train in the country, sent help to Ukraine, and even stated that it would aspire to join the EU itself.

Von von Leyen complimented Armenia’s steps against circumventing sanctions against Russia. This demonstrates that the European Union and Armenia are increasingly aligned in their ideals and goals.

Von der Leyen also backed Armenia’s “Crossroads of Peace” proposals which would see the country become a transport and trade hub by opening up connections with neighbors like Turkey, as well as Azerbaijan, though it has so far rejected the plan put forward by Pashinyan.

Azerbaijan, which is a major exporter of natural gas to the EU and has fought a series of wars with Armenia in recent years, had objected to the trilateral meeting taking place. Prior to the talks, von der Leyen spoke on the phone with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and sought to reassure him of Brussels’ continued cooperation on “renewable energy, transportation connections, energy security, and others.”

Blinken, however, earlier this week issued a warning to Azerbaijan amid claims from Pashinyan that the country could launch another offensive against Armenia.

Ahead of the meeting, Armenia shared documents with EU and U.S. officials, seen by POLITICO, that allege Azerbaijan has been amassing vast quantities of military hardware bought from countries like Israel and Pakistan.

Armenia claims that its neighbor has received more than one arms delivery each day since the beginning of the year, with Azerbaijan initiating a military offensive in September to seize the separatist area of Nagorno-Karabakh, resulting in a mass evacuation of its 100,000 ethnic Armenian people.