The United Kingdom (UK) has banned health and care workers from Nigeria and other foreign countries from bringing dependants to the country.

This was announced in a terse statement via the UK Home Office verified X handle (formerly Twitter) on Monday, March 11.

According to the UK government, the measure was part of its plan to reduce migration into the country, adding that overseas care workers brought an estimated 120,000 dependants to the UK in the year ending September 23.

The statement reads: “From today, care workers entering the UK on Health and Care Worker visas can no longer bring dependants.

“This is part of our plan to deliver the biggest ever cut in migration.”

The Home Office of the United Kingdom had earlier on Jan 2, 2024 announced the commencement of the implementation of its policy banning Nigerian students and other overseas students from bringing in dependants via the study visa route.