Princess of Wales, Cathering has been diagnosed with cancer and is currently undergoing chemotherapy treatment in the early stages of her diagnosis.

In a plea for understanding and respect for her privacy during this challenging time, the Princess, widely known as Kate, emphasised the importance of space and time as she focuses on her health and recovery.

Kate shared that the discovery of cancer, following a successful abdominal surgery in January, came as a profound shock.

Despite the unexpected news, she expressed gratitude for her improving health each day. The Princess chose to address her diagnosis publicly, acknowledging the strength and support she has received from her loved ones and the wider community.

This disclosure follows earlier reports in February regarding King Charles III’s own battle with cancer, which prompted him to withdraw from public engagements.

In response to Kate’s courageous announcement, King Charles expressed immense pride in her willingness to speak openly about her journey, eliciting an outpouring of support from figures such as UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and messages of solidarity from the White House.

While Kate did not reveal the specific type of cancer she is facing, she described the recent months since her hospitalization as profoundly challenging for herself, her husband Prince William, and their three young children. Reflecting on her journey, Kate shared that her initial surgery in London was believed to be non-cancerous, underscoring the unexpected turn of events.

Filmed at Windsor, where the royal family resides, Kate’s video statement conveyed her determination to confront her diagnosis with resilience and optimism, despite the hurdles ahead.

As she embarks on her treatment journey, Kate implored for understanding and support from the public, reinforcing the importance of prioritizing her health and well-being above all else.