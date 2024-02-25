Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara state says his administration will continue to give educational sector the needed attention as it is committed to ensuring that future generations receive quality and standard education.

The Governor was also awarded as the Grand Commander of Friends of the Almufida International Academy in Gusau.

Suleiman Bala Idris, the spokesperson of the Governor confirmed this in press statement made available to newsmen over the weekend.

The statement adds that the governor was impressed by the students’ high skills and enthusiasm displayed during various sporting activities that made the college inter House sports colorful.

In his remark, Governor Lawal expressed appreciation for the school’s management in maintaining high standard of education.

He commend the students for their excellent sportsmanship, teamwork, and professionalism.

Advertisement

“I am impressed by what I saw here. These positive attributes indicate a bright future” The Governor Said.

“I am here today to show my support and encouragement towards revamping the educational sector in Zamfara State. As you may recall, I have declared a state of emergency in the state’s education and health sectors as part of my government’s agenda. He added

“The decision to respond to the challenges faced by the Zamfara education system is a positive step towards ensuring that the future generation receives a high-quality education”.

“Education is the backbone of any society, and Zamfara can not afford to neglect it any longer. We are making bold decisions for future generations because the level of education in Zamfara is far below the acceptable standard, and we are determined to address this issue by allocating additional resources and funding, improving the quality of education, and enhancing teachers’ training” Dr Lawal Maintained.

The governor also inspected facilities at the school and some products produced by the students during exhibition of their skill acquisition products.