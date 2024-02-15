Former U.S President Donald Trump will stand trial on March 25 for allegations he covered up hush money payments to improve his chances in the 2016 elections.

If the trial proceeds as scheduled, with jury selection on March 25, it will be the first time a former President faces criminal charges in court, and it will be another example of Trump testing the limits of the American judicial system. If convicted, Trump could serve up to four years in prison.

The Bragg case is based on the timing of Trump’s attempts to cover up a sex scandal—weeks before the 2016 election.

Trump has been charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records to conceal payments made to actress Stormy Daniels in order to prevent her from publicly discussing a sexual encounter.

Bragg has claimed that the charges should be elevated to felonies from misdemeanors since the donations concealed a federal crime: election interference.

Trump legal team lost its latest effort to have the New York charges tossed out of court on the grounds that they lack legal footing and amount to a political targeting of Trump.

The trial in New York is the most likely to get underway before the election, presenting what may be the first real possibility that Trump faces a criminal conviction for conduct related to his political activity.

Trump is facing charges in four separate trials around the country and has pressed to delay the many proceedings beyond November’s election.

As the New York case moved forward, the other three criminal cases—two in federal court and one out of Georgia—have hit delays and potential roadblocks.