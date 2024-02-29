The House of Representatives has asked federal government agencies to suspend all concession processes until the conclusion of its ongoing investigation.

The Joint Committee on Public Assets and Special Duties handed down the directive at an investigative hearing into the PPP programmes and concessionary agreements of the federal government.

The task before the Joint Committee on Public Assets and Special Duties is to dig into all public private partnership programmes and concessionary agreements of government agencies since 1999.

The initiative is aimed at propelling Nigeria to new heights of development for global competitiveness

But the legislators say it is time the programmes followed due process.

At the technical session, the three companies before the committee failed to submit comprehensive memoranda

Meanwhile, the House threatened to issue a warrant of arrest against the Chief Executive of the National Power Institute of Nigeria if he fails to honour the House of Representatives invitation.

The Committee is to resume the investigative hearing at a date to be announced.

Meanwhile, Ogun lawmaker, Afolabi Afuape, says the ongoing effort by the Federal Government to implement the Oronsaye report will save the nation some funds that will de divested into infrastructure.

He says the move should not lead to job loss.