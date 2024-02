A Jude Bellingham brace and goals from Vinícius Jr. and Rodrygo gave Real Madrid a crushing 4-0 win over LaLiga challengers Girona on Saturday, extending the home side’s lead at the top of the table to five points.

Girona, unbeaten in 15 league games since losing to Real in September, would have moved top of the standings with victory but stayed second behind Carlo Ancelotti’s men.

“It was the best game of the season, all very good. the challenge increases the level of the team,” Ancelotti told a news conference.

“Vinicius had a top game when he plays at this level and has this attitude he is the best in the world. Bellingham has a sprained ankle, he will be tested tomorrow.”

The hosts opened the scoring six minutes into the game as Vinícius picked up Fede Valverde’s pass to curl a superb long-range shot in for his seventh league goal of the season.

“We did everything the coach asked us to do,” Vinicius, who was named man of the match, told Real Madrid TV.

“When the team wants to, it’s very difficult to beat us. I don’t usually shoot from outside the box, but today I felt confident and it worked out well.”

Bellingham doubled the lead after Vinícius’ through ball set him up for an easy finish past Girona goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga in the 36th minute. He made it two on the night in the 54th minute, knocking in a loose ball in the six-yard box.

“We train every day together and we are getting to know each other. He’s a star, he’s been scoring a lot of goals,” Vinicius said of Bellingham who is LaLiga’s top scorer this season with 16 goals.

Rodrygo sealed the rout after fellow Brazil international Vinícius’ second assist in the game, firing a rocket into the far corner in the 61st minute before Joselu missed a penalty in the final seconds of the game.

Madrid visit RB Leipzig in the first leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie on Tuesday.

“We have an advantage at this stage of the season, it’s good but it’s just that, a small advantage,” Ancelotti added.

“We have done very well, now comes the Champions League which will give us energy. We have to continue with our level and good attitude.”