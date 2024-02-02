The Norwegian government has bought new NASAMS air defence systems from Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace (KONGSBERG), which will boost the country’s ability to repel aerial threats.

The contract is worth around NOK 1.4 billion and is planned to be delivered in 2026-2027.

NASAMS will receive new multi-missile canister launchers and Fire Distribution Centers under the deal with the Norwegian Defence Material Agency, which will replace equipment previously provided to Ukraine.

The delivery will provide Norway with the most recent generation of NASAMS, which has been designed to address present and future threats.

The contract for the re-acquisition of donated material is the first step,” said Norway’s Defence Minister Bjørn Arild Gram

Norway was the first NASAMS user, and we are pleased to extend the strong collaboration with this and forthcoming deliveries,” said Eirik Lie, President of Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace.

The original Norwegian Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System, was delivered to the Norwegian armed forces in the 1990s.

NASAMS’ modularity and open architecture allow for the constant introduction of new technologies and capabilities, ensuring that the system can adapt to new threats and missions over its lifetime.

NASAMS is one of the most adaptable technologies on the market, meeting a wide range of air defence requirements.

KONGSBERG has invested in extending its own production capacity while also strengthening ties with the many Norwegian and international suppliers who help to ensure global defence capability.