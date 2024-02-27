A celestial Church Prophet, Moris Gbade Fadehan has been killed by one of the members of the Church.

The incident happened on Monday inside the church located at Omitoto area in Ile-Ife in Osun State where the deceased was found in a pull of blood.

He was said to have been stabbed with in the neck by his killer

Our findings revealed that a prime suspect in the incident, Lekan Ogundipe was immediately arrested and handed over to law enforcement Agency.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Yemisi Opalola who confirmed the unfortunate incident said the suspect is in Police custody at Iloro divisional police station, Ile-Ife while the investigations continue

He said the remains of the deceased has been deposited at the Morgue of the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, Ile-Ife for autopsy