Zambia has commenced oral Cholera vaccination in Lusaka, the country’s capital most affected by the current outbreak.

According to health officials, the nationwide cholera outbreak has killed 363 individuals, 30% of them were children under the age of five, and sickened over 9,500 others.

The outbreak began in early October and has expanded throughout the country, with the capital city of Lusaka having the highest number of documented cases.

To contain the spread, authorities gathered resources and established a primary treatment site in the city’s Heroes Stadium. The outbreak has compelled the government to postpone the reopening of schools, which was scheduled to begin on January 8, while the country battles the deadly waterborne sickness.

On Monday, Zambian officials approved the first batch of 1.4 million oral cholera vaccines distributed by GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance, and other partners.

Advertisement

Minister of Health Syliva Masebo praised different partners, including the World Health Organization and the United Nations Children’s Fund, during a news conference in Lusaka where the vaccines were given over.

Cholera outbreaks in Zambia coincide with the rainy summer season, which leads to heavy rainfall causing severe flooding of many areas.

Inadequate waste water management systems, and a lack of access to clean drinking water in many under serviced and informal settlements of Lusaka lead to outbreaks of cholera.

Director General of Zambian National Health Institute, Professor Roma Chilengi says the epidemic may have peaked.