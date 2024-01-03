The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offenses Commission (ICPC) has announced the commencement of an inquiry into an alleged six-week degree awarding institution run by a Cotonou University in Benin Republic, where several Nigerians earned their degrees.

In a press statement, the Commission’s spokesperson, Mrs. Azuka Ogugua, stated that in order to verify data and move beyond speculation, ICPC Chairman Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu arranged a vital meeting with the undercover reporter on the degree scam at the ICPC offices in Abuja.

She said the meeting discussed the December 30th report on alleged corrupt practices in rapid degree issuance at a Cotonou university, with the aim to deepen the investigation and initiate relevant actions.

According to the ICPC spokesperson, the Commission will work in synergistic collaboration with relevant domestic and international bodies to jointly evaluate the legitimacy of academic qualifications obtained from overseas institutions, particularly those highlighted in the investigative report.

The ICPC encouraged all stakeholders in the educational and governmental sectors to work together on this critical endeavor.