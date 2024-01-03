Former President Donald Trump, who is the current Republican frontrunner, has asked that a state court, overturns the move by the Secretary of the U.S state of Maine, Shenna Bellows.

Ms Bellows had previously defended her decision by insisting she has a “sacred obligation” to uphold the law.

The former US president had earlier been removed from the ballot in Colorado.

Mr Trump was removed from the Maine and Colorado ballots by challenges that cited the U.S constitution’s insurrection clause and his alleged incitement of the 2021 US Capitol riot.

The 14th Amendment of the US Constitution bans anyone who has “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” from holding federal office.

Filing their reaction to the Maine court ruling, Mr Trump’s lawyers wrote that the secretary of state, Ms Bellows – a Democrat – was a “biased decision maker” without the legal authority to remove him from the 2024 election in the state of Maine.

Additionally, Mister Trump’s lawyers are accusing Ms Bellows of making “multiple errors of law” and acting “in an arbitrary and capricious manner”…adding that President Trump will be illegally excluded from the election, as a result of the Secretary of state’s actions.

A group of current and former state lawmakers had challenged Mr Trump’s place on the ballot, and the secretary of state, Miss shenna Bellows was by the state’s law, required to rule on.