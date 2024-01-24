Three firefighters have been killed and 11 other people were injured after a truck carrying 60 tonnes of liquefied natural gas and a car collided in the Mongolian capital, causing a series of explosions.

At least six people were killed including three firefighters after a truck carrying 60 tons of liquefied natural gas exploded in the Mongolian capital of Ulaanbaatar on Tuesday, according to Mongolia’s emergency officials.

The 12-storey apartment building caught fire as a result, with firefighters working until early morning to extinguish the flames.

More than 600 firefighters 100 vehicles were involved in putting the fire out, which was eventually extinguished.

Emergency services personnel were among the dead.

Mongolia’s emergency management office said three explosions occurred after the crash, the last of which killed the firefighters.

The authority expressed condolences to the firefighters’ families in a Facebook post.

Ten people were taken to a hospital to be treated for burns, and another person was being treated at a specialist poison centre.

Forty-three people were evacuated from the burning apartment building.

More than two dozen cars also caught fire in the explosions.