Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, says Tuesday night’s explosion in the Old Bodija area of Ibadan the State capital may have been caused by Dynamites stored by illegal miners occupying one of the buildings in the area.

The Governor who was at the scene of the explosion at Dejo Oyelese Street of Adeyi Avenue until the early hours of Wednesday said the information he had was from preliminary investigation by Security agents who were also at the scene.

He added that the State government has taken charge of the scene urging residents to steer clear of the scene so that Security agents and emergency workers can work with the needed serenity.

Governor Makinde also confirmed that there have been two fatalities while 77 Others with varying degrees of injuries have been admitted in Hospitals with some of them discharged after treatment.

The bulk of the injured according to the governor are being treated at the University College Hospital in Ibadan.

The Oyo State Government according to Governor Makinde will be responsible for the medical bills of all those injured from the explosion.

He urged Hotels around the area to provide shelter for residents who have been rendered homeless by the explosion disclosing that the bills will be paid by the State Government.