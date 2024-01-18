Justice Abba Mohammed of the Court of Appeal Abuja, has upheld the judgment of the election petition tribunal, that nullified the election of Emmanuel Ukpong-udo, a member representing Ikono/Ini Federal Constituency of Akwa Ibom State in the House of Representatives.The Appellate Court declared that the declaration and return of Ukpong-udo by INEC, was done in violation of clear provisions of the Electoral Act 2022, Regulations and Guidelines for conduct of Election 2022 and Manual for Election Officials 2023.

The Tribunal had also ordered for a supplementary election in the polling units where election did not hold in Ikono/Ini Federal Constituency. Election to be conducted in 33 polling units in Ikono/ Ini Federal Constituency to determine the winner of the election in the Federal Constituency.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, had declared Emmanuel Ukpong-Udo of the Young Progressive Party, YPP, winner of the February 25 House of Representatives Election, having scored 19, 926 votes ahead of Glory Edet of the Peoples Democratic Party who scored 15, 765 votes .

INEC however declared the election as inconclusive and rescheduled a supplementary election in certain polling units, following issues of violence, a position the court held is contrary to the electoral act.

More violence was met at the supplementary election, forcing INEC to cancel the election.

The Electoral body however declared the YPP candidate winner almost a month later.

Dissatisfied with the declaration, the PDP Candidate, Glory Edet through her Counsel and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Uwemedimo Nwoko, approached the tribunal seeking the invalidation of the return of Ukpong-udo.