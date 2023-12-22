After a week of diplomatic back and forth, the United States has signaled that it is ready to support a United Nations Security Council resolution.

The original draft was put forth by the United Arab Emirates mission to the UN and it called for a cessation of hostilities and unhindered flow of aid into the Gaza Strip.

It also said that the UN would exclusively monitor aid that enters Gaza through routes from outside states and called for an “immediate and unconditional release of all hostages”.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army says it attacked a series of targets in Lebanon, including military sites and infrastructures belonging to the armed group.

The air attacks come after the military said that a barrage of 24 rockets were fired from Lebanon towards southern Israel.

Advertisement

While exchanges of fire between Hezbollah and Israel have largely remained confined to areas along the border, Israel has recently increased the intensity, scope and pace of attacks against the Shia armed group.

The Israeli army says it has arrested at least 11 people during raids across the occupied West Bank.

Military operations took place overnight in Beit Rima village and Dura.

Palestinians across the occupied territories have seen an uptick in Israeli forces’ raids and mass arrests with more than 4,600 people taken since October 7.

While the world’s eyes now rest on Gaza, the situation in the West Bank is getting progressively worse.

The West Bank is occupied by Israel and made up of Israeli settlements that are guarded by soldiers.

Advertisement

This comes as some Palestinians report facing hardships including harassment from the settlers, with them throwing trash and hurling vile insults at them.

Revered as the birthplace of Christ, the town of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank is usually bustling with thousands of pilgrims and tourists in December.

A giant Christmas tree, parades and religious ceremonies typically inaugurate the season’s celebrations in Nativity Square. But this year, none of these things are happening because of the Israel Hamas war and economic hardship.

The streets and courtyards in Bethlehem are largely empty, the roads leading to the city have been sealed off by Israeli forces, and several towns in the area have been violently raided by armed Israeli soldiers.

Churches across Palestine announced the cancellation of all Christmas festivities in an expression of unity with Gaza – limiting activities to services and prayers.