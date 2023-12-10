TVC News Esther Omopariola and Ola Awakan have been conferred the status of an Honorable Mention in the television documentary entry for the 32nd Edition of the Diamond Awards For Media Excellence Trust Fund.

The event which held in Lagos, had in attendance veterans from the media industry including Sam Omatseye, Nduka Obaigbena, Femi Adesina served as a platform to celebrate journalist for celebrating impactful stories.

Esther Omopariola’s entry on Bushmeat crisis and zoonotic diseases, x ray how the appeal of bush meat is tempered by the concern for the diseases attached to it.

While Ola Awakan’s entry focused on a man’s fascinating ability to memorize more than ten thousand English idioms, phrasal verbs and meanings of words in the oxford dictionary and the dilemma of how to utilize his gift.