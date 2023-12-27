The South West Caucus in the Senate has expressed deep sorrow and mourn the death of the Ondo State Governor and Chairman of South West Governors’ Forum, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu at the age of 67, describing the passing as a painful loss of monumental proportion.

In a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja, the Secretary of the Caucus, Senator Shuaib Afolabi Salisu, representing Ogun Central, extoled the very many profound contributions of the late Governor to national development.

In the legal profession, he was a towering figure and ranking member as a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and a former President of Nigerian Bar Association.

Aketi, as he was fondly called, deployed his prodigious intellect as well as the instrumentality of law to advance the cause of justice and human rights.

The family of progressive democrats in the country has been depleted and true federalism has lost a strong advocate and voice.

Throughout his six-year tenure as Governor, Mr. Akeredolu displayed exemplary leadership, focusing on development initiatives that have significantly improved the standard of living and livelihood of the people of Ondo State that he served till he breathed his last.

His legacy as a statesman, democrat, and human rights activist will forever be remembered.

One of his legacies is the establishment of the South West Security Network, otherwise known as Amotekun, which he championed with his brother Governors, as the Chairman of the South West Governors’ Forum, to address security challenges in the zone and further demonstrate the imperative of local policing.

In this time of mourning, our thoughts and prayers are with Governor Akeredolu’s immediate family, friends, Government, and the people of Ondo State he served diligently.

The South West Senators also condole with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Southern Governors’ Forum, South West Governor’s Forum, the Senators representing Ondo State, and in particular, Senator Jide Ipinsagba representing Ondo North Senatorial District.

May we all find strength and comfort in the memories of his impactful life.

The South West Caucus in the Senate stands in solidarity with the people of Ondo State and joins the Nation in honouring the memory of this exceptional leader.

And the best way to honour the memory of Arakunrin is to continue his legacy of service and strengthen the chord of unity and solidarity across the state, the statement concluded.