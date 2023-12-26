It is that time of the year once again when families world over come together to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

Christmas is a time of bonding, sharing and exchanging gifts with loved ones and in Abuja all these activities still take place despite the economic hardship.

Mrs. Felix Ike cooks and serves like she always does every single year during the yuletide for her family to share with her neighbours.

The Felix Ike family begin their Christmas morning every year with a lovely meal of pounded yam and white soup, a local delicacy and this has been a tradition for years.

Despite the economic hardship, many families like theirs still find ways of making sure the spirit of Christmas is kept alive throughout the celebrations.

As the celebrations continue, the children will later on decide where to go and spend their time with friends.

A trip round some of the roads in the city, shows a form of calm and quiet as families stay indoors to spend time with their loved ones after the church service in the morning.