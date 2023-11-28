Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday, inaugurated the emblem and appeal fund ahead of the January 15, 2024, commemoration of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also donated N50 million to the state chapter of the Nigerian Legion during the appeal fund at the Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja.

The Governor assured the widows and other dependents of the falling heroes of continuous support of the state government.

The emblem launch is to offer some succour, especially to the families of the fallen heroes; the widows and the widowers.

