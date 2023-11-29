Kano Police Commissioner has ordered arrest of Inspector for unprofessional conduct leading to death of one, injury of two others.

Kano State Police Commissioner, Usaini Gumel has ordered for the arrest an Inspector over unprofessional conduct leading to an alleged death of one person and injury of two in the state.

The incident occurred when a group of restive youths engaged in a fight.

According to the Police, the Inspector who did not receive any command from the existing chain of Command fired a shot and unfortunately wounding the victims.

The Commissioner of Police constituted a board of inquiry and directs Dala Area Commander to lead the preliminary investigation.

Usaini Gumel calls for calm and assures the public that justice will be served.