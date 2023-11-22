The Nigerian Health and Managed Care Association has urged the Federal Government to revise the operational guidelines of the National Health Insurance Act 2022 in order to foster a more inclusive and economically viable healthcare framework in the country.

The association stated this recently at the HMCAN Annual General Meeting and the IHFM’s conference and induction ceremony in Lagos, with the theme “Pitfalls in the 2023 NHIA Operational Guidelines “Sustainability of HMOs as Strategic Stakeholders.”

According to HMCAN, the goal is to enhance the capacity of Health Management Organisations to efficiently carry out their roles as crucial contributors to the achievement of the Universal Health Coverage Scheme.

The association’s Chairman and the Chief Executive Officer of AIICO Multishield HMO, Dr Leke Oshunnyi, expressed concerns about the new guidelines, noting that it was in conflict with the 2022 NHIA Act, particularly regarding state-determined contributions for Health Maintenance Organisations.

Mr Oshunnyi underscored the necessity of aligning new guidelines with the Act, noting that the current guidelines put the financial stability of HMOs at risk and impede their effectiveness in providing health insurance.

Also, the former Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority, Dr Muhammed Mustafa, advised HMOs to revamp their business models through collaboration to overcome current and future challenges.

He criticised the NHIA guidelines, urging the regulatory authority to justify substantial payments by explaining the value of services rendered.

He emphasised the significance of a collaborative exchange, stressing that the discussion should be mutually beneficial and not skewed towards one party.

Also speaking, the President of the Healthcare Federation of Nigeria, Dr Pamela Ajayi, stressed the crucial role of private-public partnerships in ensuring equitable healthcare access in Nigeria, especially in advancing the Universal Insurance Health Scheme.

Ajayi called for a strategic collaboration between the private and public sectors, urging increased investment in healthcare.

On her part, the Deputy Director at NHIA, Aisha Haruna, reassured stakeholders of open dialogue, urging proper channels for concerns about new guidelines.

She declared that the guidelines were aimed at enhancing healthcare access, stressing NHIA’s commitment to collaborative improvement in Nigeria’s healthcare system.