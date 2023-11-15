The Federal Government has met with the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) with a view to resolving the ongoing strike.

The meeting held at the office of the National Security Adviser was attended by the NSA Mallam Nuhu Robadu, Minister of Labour Simon Bako Lalong, Minister of State Hon. Nkeiruka Onyeajeocha and NSA Acting Permanent Secretary Ministry Labour Mr. Emmanuel Igbinosa and the Director Trade Union Services.

Labour leaders were led to the meeting by TUC President Comrade Festus Osifo, NLC Secretary General Emmanuel Ugboaja, TUC Secretary General Nuhu Toro and other Labour leaders.

Advertisement

The meeting was held behind closed doors after which the parties spoke on the outcome.

Minister of Labour and Employment Simon Lalong said the meeting was held at the office of the NSA because of the security considerations associated with the strike and its genesis.

He said the two sides had frank, fruitful and genuine discussions on steps that have been taken by the government to address the concerns of labour over the incident in Imo State.

Advertisement

Lalong said the labour agreed to take the outcome back to their members and consider the plea of government to call off the strike in the interest of the nation.

President of TUC Comrade Festus Osifo said the meeting was robust and with a lot of assurances given by the government team that some suspects have been apprehended on the Imo incident.

He said they were also informed about other actions that the Government has taken and others it will take in addressing the grievances of the labour.

Osifo said the labour will go back and appraise the outcome of the meeting and communicate to its members appropriately with a view to taking a decision the way forward.