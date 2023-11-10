A boat carrying election personnel to Registration Area-17 (Koluama) in Southern Ijaw LGA capsized earlier today.

However, no life was lost as all the election personnel numbering 12 and the boat operator were rescued.

However, INEC officials revealed in a statement that election result sheets, power banks and luggage containing personal effects of staff have been lost to the sea.

The total number of registered voters in the affected Registration Areas is 5,368 and the number of PVCs collected is 5,311.

INEC says it is making efforts to ensure the conduct of election in the affected area.

INEC has also reported that its Supervising Presiding Officer assigned to Registration Area-06 (Ossioma) in Sagbama LGA was abducted while waiting to board a boat at Amassoma Jetty. Although security agencies have been notified, there is no update yet on rescue operations.