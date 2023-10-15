People living with special needs in Lagos are calling for the domestication of the disability law in local governments.

This is to enable people living with disabilities live life to the fullest as they navigate through the hustle and bustle of the state.

The Lagos State Special Peoples Bill was signed into law by the then Governor Babatunde Fashola, SAN, which ended the agitation by residents with disabilities for legislation that expected to protect more than 2 million inhabitants in the state with disabilities.

The legislation is expected to protect more than 2 million inhabitants in the state with different forms of disability against all forms of discrimination and harmful practices.

At this gathering, individuals with special needs are not happy as they say the law isn’t domesticated within the local governments as expected.

Stakeholders here believe that the domestication of the law will ensure people living with disabilities are able to navigate life in Lagos.

The disability community, however, applauded the government for it’s stand, noting that this has become an encouragement for them.

They are saying that domestication of these laws will enable them live a fulfilling life.

