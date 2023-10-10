In an attempt to create sustainable development and economic prosperity, Governors of the Northwest states have agreed to work with one another for the common good of the region.

The Governors made this known after a strategic meeting held at the Katsina Government House in Katsina state.

The meeting attended by Kano state Governor Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, Zamfara state Governor Alhaji Dauda Lawal, Kebbi state Governor H.E. Kauran Gwandu, Sokoto state Governor Alh. Ahmed Aliyu, Jigawa state Governor who was represented by his deputy and Katsina state Governor Dr. Dikko Umaru Radda who was the host.

Advertisement

While speaking in a joint press briefing shortly after the meeting, Governors agreed to pursue a common agenda to address the devastating security challenge affecting the region in the last few years.

They also agreed to work together at improving the Agricultural sector through a strategic value chain development, access to Agric inputs and commodity markets.

The Governors also agreed to chart a way forward for the economic prosperity of the region with a holistic approach to inter-states modalities leveraging on both natural, physical and human resources of the Northwestern states.

Advertisement

“We want to use this opportunity to appreciate Mr. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his intervention on Hydropower project to northwestern states with a sole aim of boosting their economy and create additional jobs for the teeming population” said Kano State Governor Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf at the joint press briefing.

Earlier before the meeting, the Governors accompanied their Katsina State Counterpart, Governor Dikko Umaru Radda who received former President Muhammad Buhari to launch a special security initiative titled “Katsina State Community Security Watch Corps (KSWC)”.

Advertisement

The Katsina state Governor also donated operational vehicles to security agencies in the state.