The prosecutor at the International Criminal Court (ICC) has dismissed all accusations against former Central African Militia leader, Maxime Mokom, who has been in the court’s custody since March of last year.

Mokom was accused of coordinating attacks on people, murder, and rape while a member of the anti-Balaka armed movement in the Central African Republic between 2013 and 2014.

He had rejected the claims and stated that he joined the group for the sake of peace, not war.

According to the ICC, anti-Balaka and rival predominantly Muslim Seleka militias in the CAR killed thousands and displaced over 100,000 people.

According to an ICC statement, after reviewing the evidence and “considering the availability of witnesses,” ICC prosecutor Karim Khan “concluded that there are no longer any reasonable prospects of conviction at trial even if the charges were confirmed.”