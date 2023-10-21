A Local government in Delta state, Oshimili North Council is taking a bold step to end the incessant land tussles by enacting a bye-law to regulate the acquisition of land in the fast developing council area.

Chairman of the Council, Innocent Esewenzie who signed the bylaw, warned perpetrators of illegal sale of land to steer clear henceforth.

Due to the urbanisation of most communities sharing boundaries with Asaba, the Delta state capital, land tussles have being on the rise.

The reason Oshimili North local government area is taking an initiative to regulate land sales.

After going through all the rigorous processes of legislation, the house passed the bill.

The clerk of the house also presented the bill to the council chairman for Assent.

Signing the bill into the bye-law, the chairman tasked traditional rulers and security agents on its enforcement.

For the traditional rulers, the bye-law is commendable and will attract investment.

This move by the Oshimili North Council area to address land tussle is worthy of emulation as it also provides a database of landed property in the Local government.