Domestic agriculture markets in many developing countries remain fragmented and inefficient, making it imperative for digital agricultural innovations to address such situations.

Feed the future, Nigeria Agriculture policy activity, are in Makurdi, the Benue State Capital to show farmers and stakeholders the beauty about digital agriculture as it enable access to various information including information on inputs, weather and soil condition.

Advertisement

Digital agriculture, also known as agricultural technology, benefits both farmers and end consumers by reducing the use of traditional farming methods and generating higher crop productivity.

It also saves resources such as water, fertilizers and pesticides, reduces the impact on natural ecosystems; reduces chemicals getting into rivers and streams and increases safety of farm workers.

Benue state is blessed with fertile soil and historically known as the ‘food basket of Nigeria’ due to the vast quantities of different crops grown in the state.

Advertisement

It remains critical to food security in Nigeria, giving valid reasons for this training on digital agriculture.

Benefactors of this training, share knowledge gained.

They believe this method will cut cost of farming.

Advertisement

It is important to note that to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals of a world with zero hunger by 2030, more productive, efficient, sustainable, inclusive, and resilient food systems are required and this can largely be achieved with digital technologies in agriculture.