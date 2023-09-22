The Nigeria Labour Congress says it has not declared an indefinite strike.

In a telephone interview with TVC News, NLC Spokesman, Benjamin Upah, described as fake, news making the rounds that the Congress is to commence an indefinite industrial action.

With the expiration of its 21-working day timeline to the federal government, Nigerians await NLC’s next line of action.

The NLC Spokesman said contrary to reports on the social media; it has not declared an indefinite strike at the expiration of its 21 day ultimatum to the Federal Government .

Benson Upah, in whose name the purported statement was said to have been issued, insists the NLC has yet to release any statement after the expiration of its timeline to the authorities.

NLC’s Head of Information Department said the NLC understands the apprehension among Nigerians regarding its demand for wage award, new minimum wage and subsidy removal palliative, which the government has yet to positively respond to.

He is confident the congress will not disappoint the workers and indeed their families in negotiating for better conditions of living.

He assured Nigerians an official statement on what to expect from the Congress will be made available in the shortest possible time.