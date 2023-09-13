The Iranian ambassador in Islamabad, Reza Amiri Moghaddam and Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, Economic Affairs, and Privatization Shamshad Akhtar reaffirmed their commitment to fostering mutual cooperation and economic advancement.

Reza Amiri Moghaddam visited and spoke with Shamshad Akhtar in Islamabad on Wednesday, according to the Associate Press of Pakistan.

According to a press release released by Pakistan’s finance ministry, the discussion focused on strengthening existing connections between the two countries and exploring prospects for future economic cooperation.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to fostering mutual collaboration and economic progress, according to the statement.

Akhtar emphasized the significance of bilateral relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran, as well as the need to increase cooperation in sectors such as investment, economy, and border trade.

The Iran-Pakistan Joint Economic Commission held its 21st session last summer in Islamabad, and the next round of the Joint Economic Commission is scheduled to take place in Tehran.