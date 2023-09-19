A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has found the statement made by Senator Muhammad Bulkachuwa at the valedictory session of the 9th assembly a confession of corruption.

According to the Court, Bulkachuwa’s statement is not a contribution but rather a confession that he influenced his wife while she was the President of the Court of Appeal.

This confession is an act of corruption according to the Court.

The word on the floor of the senate is corruption and not covered by the Legislative Power Houses Privileges Act 2017.

The words uttered on the floor of the senate has gone beyond the words that can be covered by Section 39 of the 1999

Constitution.

The Court held that the speech of Mr Bulkachuwa is a confession of an illegal act.

The invitation by the ICPC according to the Court has been interpreted wrongly by Mr Bulkachuwa, and the suit by him is an attempt to shield himself from investigation of an illegal act.

The Court also held that no citizen no matter how highly placed can be shielded from investigation by any agency empowered legally to do so.

The legislative immunity which the plaintiff claims according to the Court in the case does not avail him, as a lawmaker he ought to have understood the implication of the statement he made on the floor of the Senate.

The court held that it can not stop the anti-graft agencies from inviting anyone for questioning over a matter of interest.

The National Assembly according to the Court particularly the Senate is not a place to hide any person who has confessed to an act that amounts to a crime under the law.