The Presidential Election Petition Court sitting at the Court of Appeal Headquarters in Abuja has commenced judgment in the case brought by the Peoples Democratic Party and Its Presidential Candidate of the Party, Atiku Abubakar.

The PDP and its Presidential candidate are seeking a declaration that the party and its candidate won the February 25th 2023 Presidential Election and not the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his party the All Progressives Congress.

The Court had earlier dismissed the petitions brought by Mr Peter Obi and His Labour Party and the All Peoples Movement against the election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress.