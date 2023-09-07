Carlos Alcaraz of Spain defeated Alexander Zverev in straight sets on Wednesday, September 6, to advance to the US Open semi-finals and keep his championship defense on track.

The Spaniard will face third seed Daniil Medvedev in the final on Friday after sweeping Zverev 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 in another polished effort. Alcaraz was not at his spectacular best, but he dominated at key periods, while Zverev was likely feeling the affects of a 4hr 41min outing in the last 16 in the tournament’s longest match so far.

Daniil Medvedev advanced to the US Open semifinals for the fourth time in five years, overcoming fellow Russian Andrey Rublev and hot, humid conditions Wednesday 6-4, 6-3, 6-4.

Medvedev, the third seed and 2021 US Open champion, appeared to be having breathing problems in the near 95°F (35°C) heat, twice calling for a doctor on changeovers.

Medvedev, also the runner-up at Flushing Meadows in 2019 and a semifinalist in 2020, will await the winner of the match later Wednesday between top-seeded defending champion Carlos Alcaraz and No. 12, Alexander Zverev, who won a fourth-round matchup Monday against Jannik Sinner that lasted 4 hours, 41 minutes.

The other men’s semifinals matchup Friday is already set, with No. 2-seeded Novak Djokovic taking on hard-hitting American Ben Shelton.