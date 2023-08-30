The Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) party in Zimbabwe have rejected President-elect Emmerson Mnangagwa’s victory in the Aug. 23-24 poll and asked for a new election.

According to the party’s deputy spokesperson, Gift Siziba, the election on the 23rd of August 2023 does not reflect the true will of the Zimbabwean people.

Mnangagwa received 52.6 percent of all votes cast, according to results released on Saturday by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), defeating Nelson Chamisa, leader of the CCC, who received 44 percent of the vote.

Siziba said the electoral process was marred by irregularities, and the country should prepare for fresh elections supervised by international bodies including the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the African Union (AU).

Siziba, however, did not indicate if CCC will take the legal route to challenge the election in courts.

