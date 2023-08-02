UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has defended a proposed expansion of North Sea oil and gas production, arguing it is “entirely consistent” with the government’s goal of reaching net zero emissions by 2050.

According to Number 10, granting more than 100 additional oil and gas licenses off the coast of Scotland will “boost British energy independence” and “reduce reliance on hostile states.”

However, critics argued the decision would “wreck the UK’s climate commitments,” with one Tory MP warning that if it went ahead, the prime minister would be “on the wrong side of history.”

The measure also draws a line between the administration and Labour, which has proposed a ban on all new domestic oil and gas drilling as part of its zero-carbon electricity goal by 2030.

The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA), which is responsible for regulating the oil, gas and carbon storage industries, is currently running the 33rd offshore oil and gas licensing round, and it expects to award more than 100 new licences in the autumn.

However, such moves have prompted alarm from climate campaigners, with the government already facing opposition to any development of Rosebank, 80 miles northwest of Shetland.

The prime minister has also confirmed locations for two new carbon capture usage and storage clusters – with billions expected to be pumped into the schemes.

Carbon capture sees polluting fumes collected to either be used elsewhere or stored underground instead of going into the air, and is viewed as an increasingly important tool in achieving net zero.

The Acorn carbon capture project in North East Scotland – a joint venture between Shell and other firms – and the Viking project in the Humber will be “vital to driving forward and investing in clean technologies that we need to realise our net zero target”, Downing Street said.

But while ministers predict the move could support up to 50,000 jobs, the target for the two new sites to be up and running isn’t until 2030.

Speaking to broadcasters, Mr Sunak said: “It is really important for everyone to recognise that even in 2050 when we are at net zero, it is forecast that around a quarter of our energy needs will still come from oil and gas – that’s why technologies like carbon capture and storage are important.

“But what is important then is we get that oil and gas in the best possible way and that means getting it here at home.

“It is better for our energy security, not being reliant on foreign dictators, better for jobs, for example 100,000 supported here in Scotland, but also better for the climate because if we are going to need it, far better to have it here at home.”

He added that “everyone should be excited about the prospect of us leading the world, transitioning to net zero and strengthening our energy security.