President Bola Tinubu has held a substantive and extended discussion with Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, where issues related to the crisis in Niger Republic and the unfolding situation in Gabon were discussed.

The two heads of state mutually agreed that the promotion and protection of constitutional democratic governance on the continent remains a paramount priority and that the people of Africa living in the Diaspora around the world, making a huge impact to the sociopolitical landscapes of countries around the world and the economies of countries around the world, continue to urge on the global community to advance the cause of democracy on the continent for the sake of the economic prosperity of all Africans.

So it is of frontline importance to understand that His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will continue to engage with heads of state, not just within the African Union, but also around the world and those engagements are ongoing.”