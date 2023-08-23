Thaksin Shinawatra, Thailand’s billionaire former leader, was hospitalised on his first night in prison following his historic return from self-exile, officials said on Wednesday, citing concerns about his heart and blood pressure.

The prominent founder of Thailand’s populist Pheu Thai Party was transported to a police hospital overnight, 15 hours after his heralded homecoming from 15 years overseas to avoid jail, which coincided with a legislative vote in which his political friend was chosen prime minister.

Thaksin, 74, was transported in the early hours of Wednesday after being unable to sleep and having chest tightness and high blood pressure on his first night in prison, according to the Corrections Department.

Thaksin arrived home on Tuesday and was led to jail in dramatic scenes that overshadowed political ally Srettha Thavisin, who was elected Prime Minister later that day in a Parliamentary vote.

According to a Parliament official, Srettha of the Pheu Thai Party was confirmed as Prime Minister after receiving Royal approval.

Thaksin was hospitalised, according to police, because the prison was unable to ensure he received proper care.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court confirmed Thaksin’s sentence of eight years in prison for abuse of power and conflicts of interest.

When Thaksin was relocated throughout the night, he was accompanied by eight jail guards, according to Ayuth Sintoppant, Director General of the Corrections Department.

The return of Thailand’s most famous politician was received with cheers from his followers and live television coverage of his arrival in Bangkok on his private jet and his subsequent transfer to prison.