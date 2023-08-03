The Inter-governmental Action Group Against Money Laundering in West Africa, GIABA, has organised a three-day regional training course for journalists in West Africa on investigative journalism on economic and financial crimes reporting.

The event, which began on Wednesday in Abuja, is attended by people from Nigeria, The Gambia, Senegal, Guinea Bissau, Ghana, the Ivory Coast, and Liberia.

GIABA’s Director-General, Mr. Edwin Harris Jr. According to GIABA, it is leaving no stone uncovered in its fight against money laundering and terrorism financing.

Advertisement

Mr Edwin stated that GIABA’s comprehensive approach to countering money laundering and terrorism respects the importance of the media, and that the anti-money laundering agency organizes the training in appreciation of this function.

“The media, particularly investigative journalists, play a crucial role in uncovering allegations of corruption, promoting good governance, attracting the sustained attention of law enforcement authorities and the public to the fight against financial and economic crimes,’ he said

He also stated that strong partnership with the media through awareness and workshops, as GIABA has been doing since 2009, may enhance ECOWAS member states’ efforts and strengthen media and other crucial sectors’ engagement in the effective implementation of AML/CFT measures.

Advertisement

The 3-day workshop which will end on the August 4th began with Participants anticipating to be equipped with the knowledge of investigative journalism on economic and financial crime.