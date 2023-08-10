Nigeria may risk losing about two hundred and twenty six million dollars worth of trade with Niger Republic if the sanctions imposed by the Economic community of west African states on the landlocked country continues to take effect.

The export and import of goods between the west African neighbours have been halted by the border closure as haulage trucks carrying goods are stuck in border communities waiting to cross into Niger republic.

It is the beginning of another day for Abubakar Mohammed as he gets set to face another round of uncertainty.

His truck used to transport cement from Nigeria to Niger republic has been on one spot for 5 days.

Just like many other truck drivers, He is caught in the Web of ECOWAS sanctions imposed on Niger Republic over the military coup that toppled President Mohammed Bazoum’s democratic government.

Adapting to this new reality has been quite difficult for these men that spend most part of their lives on the Road, now they practically live on the road.

They all remember when the borders were shut, but do not know when it will reopen to allow the haulage of goods from ECOWAS countries into Niger Republic .

According to the International Trade Center, imports and exports between Nigeria and Niger last year totaled $226.34m.

Nigeria imported $33.43m worth of goods and exported goods worth $192.91m to Niger.

The main products Nigeria exported to Niger are electricity, rolled tobacco and cement.

The prospect of a slow, but steady economic growth for the landlocked west African country may have been heavily impacted by sanctions imposed by the regional bloc.

On the road, Jamilu Abdullahi is more concerned about the safety of his goods, his goal for now is to ensure he delivers them in one piece to the merchants on the other side of the border.

He tells me about collective efforts they make in safeguarding their vehicles and goods.

Just like the citizens of Niger Republic, these truck drivers are closely monitoring developments coming out of ECOWAS and hoping that a political solution is reached and ease the sanctions that seem to be getting even harder.