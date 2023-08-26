Angolan President Joao Lourenço has welcomed his Brazilian colleague Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to Luanda’s presidential palace.

The official state visit coincides with the conclusion of the BRICS Summit, where the major topics of discussion were economic growth and expansion.

President Lourenço voiced optimism for future cooperation with Brazil, indicating that it could serve as a bridge to Mercosur.

“Given that Angola and Brazil temporarily hold the presidency of their respective regional organizations, I think it would be very important to prepare a high-level meeting between the two regional blocs to harmonize strong economic cooperation within the framework of our developments,” said President Lourenço.

Advertisement

At the BRICS Summit, the Brazilian president highlighted African countries’ potential to produce their own food. “Africa has 65% of the world’s arable areas and a strong vocation to be an agricultural power, able to feed its peoples and provide solutions to global food security”.

After a joint decoration ceremony, the two leaders signed seven memorandums of understanding in the fields of tourism health and agriculture, among others, to strengthen and relaunch the bilateral cooperation of almost five decades.

Brazil’s chain of trade with Africa rose by 33.7% in 2022 amounting to nearly 21.5 billion dollars, compared to US$ 15.9 billion in 2021.

The country’s first medication factory will be imported through a combination of three Brazilian corporations.

“In the health sector, we have addressed two important aspects: we have strengthened the prevention policy, which has given rise to the treatment logic we have now received,” said President Lula.

The South American power is looking to expand its cooperation with the African continent.

Advertisement

President Lula is set to end his African tour in São Tomé and Príncipe on Sunday, where he will attend the 14th Conference of Heads of State and Government of the Community of Portuguese-Speaking Countries.