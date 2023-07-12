A South Korean zoo recently welcomed the first giant panda twins to be born in the country.

The twins, both female, were born at the Everland theme park near the capital Seoul on Friday.

The first twin weighed 180 grams and the second which arrived nearly two hours later weighed 140 grams.

China has been sending its black and white ambassadors abroad in a sign of Goodwill since the 1950s as part of what is known as Panda

diplomacy.

The birth of the twins comes nearly three years after Fu Bao, the first Panda to be born in South Korea came into the world with the same

parents Ai Bao and Le Bao is due to be returned to China by July next year.