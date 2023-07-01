Ukraine is set to receive $1.5 billion from the World Bank to support its reconstruction and recovery.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said the funds will be provided with guarantees from the Japanese government and channeled to support social security and economic development.

Ukraine relies on financial aid from its foreign partners to be able to cover its budget deficit. The finance ministry said it had received $3 billion in budget support from Ukraine’s partners in June, with 40% of it provided as grants.

The International Monetary Fund’s board completed its Ukrainian loan review on Thursday, allowing Kyiv to immediately withdraw $890 million for budget support.

The government hopes for a modest economic recovery this year after the economy shrank by about one-third in 2022 because of Russia’s war on Ukraine, and is working with foreign partners to secure financing for so-called ‘fast’ recovery.

Ukraine is rebuilding schools, hospitals, roads and bridges and implementing repairs in the energy sector despite continued fighting in the south and east of the country.