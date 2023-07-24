Some gunmen have attacked a police patrol team at Oleh roundabout in Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta state, killing two policemen and setting ablaze their patrol vehicle.

The Delta state police command Public Relations Officer, Edafe Bright confirmed the incident in a statement on Monday.

He stated that in response, commissioner of police, Wale Abbas deployed a combined team of Policemen with the support of troops from the Nigerian Army, 63 Brigade and members of the local vigilante to go after the assailants which resulted in gun duel and the hoodlums were subdued and fled into the bush with some gunshot injuries.

The police later killed one of them and arrested two others, recovering three AK-47 rifles, one Assault rifle, four magazines and twelve 7.62 AK-47 ammunition. Effort is still on to track down other members of the syndicate.

Advertisement

The Commissioner of Police Delta State also assures residents that the Command will not relent in the fight against crime and criminality while counting on the support members of the public.