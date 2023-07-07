Thursday marked the third time in a week that the average temperature of the Earth reached an unofficial record high.

According to statistics from the University of Maine’s Climate Reanalyser, the global average temperature reached 17.23°C, breaking the previous record of 17.18°C established on Tuesday and tied on Wednesday.

This average includes dangerously hot locations such as Jingxing, China, which recorded 43.3°C.

This week, Antarctica was up to 4.5°C above usual.

Advertisement

Although the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration could not “validate the methodology or conclusion of the University of Maine analysis,” it did acknowledge that “we are in a warm period due to climate change.”

Nonetheless, the Maine data has been widely regarded as another troubling sign of climate change around the globe. Some climate scientists said this week that they were not surprised to see the unofficial records.

Robert Watson, a scientist and former chairman of the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, warned that governments and the private sector “are not truly committed to addressing climate change.”