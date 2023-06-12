Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah has stated that his administration will strengthen the people’s faith in democracy by rewarding their votes with impactful and life-changing projects as outlined in his manifesto and social contract with them.

The Governor noted that the state government would not rest until it achieves the promises of growing the economy exponentially, creating jobs, addressing insecurity as well as infrastructural deficits, and lifting people out of poverty, among others.

In a statement made available by his media office, Mbah said the state had made appreciable progress since the return of democracy in 1999, adding that his administration would double up efforts to fix the state and attend to the welfare of the people.

Although, the history of democratic sojourn has been checquered with challenges since 1999, which Governor Mbah assured his administration is poised to change the narrative by moving the state forward at an encouraging pace.