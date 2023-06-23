The President of the International Federation of Women Lawyers, FIDA, Amina Suzanah Agbaje says some cultural and religious norms have heightened sexual and gender-based violence in Nigeria.

Agaje spoke at the second quarter of National Executive Council meeting of the association, held at the International Culture and Events Centre, Akure and attended by dignitaries like Justice Funmi Ashaolu of The Justice Court fame.

Female lawyers, under the auspices of the International Federation of Women Lawyers, FIDA gathered here in Akure, for their council meeting, hosted by the Ondo State chapter.

The President of the Association, Amina Suzanah Agbaje said recent events have shown that the level of vulnerability of women and children is high.

She stressed the need to use technology to operate to achieve digital results in the protection of the vulnerable.

In his speech, the State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Oladunni Odu emphasised the need to challenge stereotypes and biases, that discourage girls and women from pursuing careers in science.

The keynote speaker, Justice Funmi Ashaolu of the popular television programme, The Justice Court, said the culture of silence against sexual abuse must be critically addressed.

There were goodwill messages from retired and serving judges among others.