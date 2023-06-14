Renowned Nigerian actress and filmmaker, Stephanie Linus, has been selected as one of the esteemed jury members for the ongoing 2023 Tribeca Film Festival in New York.

Linus, known for her multifaceted talents, will join a panel of five jury members for the Documentary Feature Competition, which includes Mark Duplass, Adam Goldberg, Alexandra Pelosi, and Ryan White.

This is a significant achievement for Linus, who has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry with her exceptional acting skills and directorial prowess. Her inclusion in the jury panel is a testament to her outstanding contributions to the film industry and her ability to recognize and appreciate exceptional talent.

As a jury member, Linus will play a crucial role in evaluating and selecting the best documentary feature films at the festival. Her expertise and experience in the industry will undoubtedly bring a unique perspective to the panel and contribute to the festival’s success.

Linus’s selection as a jury member is a proud moment for Nigeria and the African film industry. It is a testament to the growing recognition of African talent on the global stage and the increasing importance of diversity and inclusivity in the film industry.

These jury members will select winning projects in film, immersive, games and audio storytelling sections for its 2023 edition.

On joining the Jury Linus said “It is such an exciting festival with many voices amplified, especially women’s voices. It has given a platform for both new and seasoned filmmakers to showcase their works. I am having a great time reviewing the shortlisted films and recommending winners for the 2023 Tribeca Festival. ”

Stephanie Linus at the Tribeca film festival is known for her critically acclaimed and award-winning works, both in front and behind the camera, which includes her revolutionary film, Dry, which tackles themes that pertains to the girl-child and women’s rights.

Founded by Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal and Craig Hatkoff, 21 years ago, the 2023 program features 109 films from 27 filmmakers across 36 countries.

Rebert De Niro is one of the founders of the film festival

The festival will close June 18, 2023 with the 30th anniversary screening of Robert De Niro’s directorial debut, A Bronx Tale, and a post screening conversation.