A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has tasked schools to inculcate reading culture to their students for national development.

The request was made at the 17th annual essay writing competition conference with the theme “Rising above Limitations, seeing opportunities in challenges,” held in Abuja, the capital of Nigeria, by Hajiya Maryam Idris Uthman, national director for education at Crystal Muslim Organisation.

Hajiya Maryam Uthman described reading culture as one of the beast tools that can lift people to greater heights.

She said “Reading can never be overemphasised, it is very important, we really need our youths to start reading to become more informed and productive.

“I call on the schools to encourage students to read more, research and cultivate in them generally so that they can contribute to the nation’s development,” Hajiya Maryam said.

Guest speaker, Dr. Abdurrahman Alufa, Dean, school of Islamic studies Afikpo Ebonyi State, Southern Nigeria, urged religious faithfuls to utlise the blessings of Allah toward socio-economic and religious development of the country.

Dr. Alufa emphasized on Muslims to be patients, prayerful and return to Allah whenever they go through hardship and difficult circumstances.

“When Allah loves you, He tests you with different challenges, calamities to strengthen your faith and give you the best here or hereafter when you resist the temptation of the evil”.

In her remarks, Hajiya Maryam Lemu, lamented the danger and negative effects associated with social media platform in our society and called on the users to fear Allah and avoid too much concentration on it.

The National Ameer of the Organisation, Mr., Shatima Muhammad, said the Organisation has been doing great towards the development of education and through healthy essay writing competition and the distribution of welfare services to various communities that are in dire need.

Mr., Muhammad called on more schools to join the organization and participate in next year’s competition for the development of education sector in the country.

The winner of this year’s International essay competition among the three hundred entries, is the Crescent School Victoria Island, Lagos, South Western Nigeria.

Nigeria, Sudan, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, and the United Arab Emirates submitted entries to the Organization.

Crystal Muslim Organisation, a Non-Governmental Organization, was created in 2006 by a group of Muslim professionals concerned about Islam and Muslims being misunderstood in today’s culture.

The goal is to establish a reading and writing culture among Muslims, to educate Muslims and non-Muslims in the art of reading genuine Islamic publications, and to engage in humanitarian aid.