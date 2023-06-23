MTN Nigeria has organised a bazaar and trade fair for small and medium enterprises at its corporate head office in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The trade fair is part of the ongoing annual MTN employee volunteerism initiative – 21 Days of Y’ello Care.

Attended by the First Lady of Lagos State, the exhibition had more than 50 local entrepreneurs who showcased their products to enthusiastic MTN employees and guests.

Expressing her delight, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu said It is her pleasure to be part of an initiative that she considers a solid example of sustained positive impact within communities

According to the Chief Human Resources Officer, MTN Nigeria, Esther Akinnukawe, the 16th edition is a signature volunteer initiative designed to impact lives and communities around the company.

Advertisement

Launched in 2007, Y’ello Care seeks to inspire MTN employees, encouraging them to actively contribute their resources (time, financial, and skill set) to community development.